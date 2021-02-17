Croatia says it might buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine without waiting for EU

ZAGREB, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Croatia is discussing with Moscow the possibility of importing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, and the government has asked the drugs regulator to consider approving the shot without waiting for the EU, Health Minister Vili Beros said on Wednesday.

EU countries have so far lagged far behind the United States and former EU member Britain in distributing vaccines, creating political pressure on governments to speed up a lifesaving programme.

Croatia's neighbour Hungary, often at odds with Brussels, has been the only EU country so far to start using Russian and Chinese vaccines without waiting for approval from the EU drugs regulator.

In an interview with state radio, Beros said he had discussed buying Russia's Sputnik V vaccine with the Russian ambassador. Russia was planning to seek approval for the vaccine from the EU medicines regulator, but Croatia would not necessarily wait, Beros said.

"We are thinking about securing that vaccine earlier for us. Now it is up to (our) experts to acquire information on the efficiency and safety of the vaccine and on necessary regulatory requirements," Beros said.

"We already required the Croatian drugs agency to do it and we expect their response within days," he said. "Each government must take care about the health of its citizens. It is not illegitimate to seek solutions also outside the European Union, especially if there is a delay in deliveries within the EU framework." (Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Peter Graff)