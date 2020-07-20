Crosby not on ice for practice after exiting scrimmage

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby did not take the ice for the team's practice on Sunday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa.

Crosby left Saturday's intra-squad scrimmage during the second period and did not return. The team was tight-lipped about the absence of the two-time Hart Memorial Trophy recipient.

"As the league has put forth these rules, we're not permitted to comment," head coach Mike Sullivan said on Saturday in reference to the NHL's policy about addressing injuries and illnesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Linemates Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary joined Evan Rodrigues on the ice Sunday in place of Crosby, who has won three Stanley Cup titles with Pittsburgh.

Crosby, 32, has recorded 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) in 41 games this season for the Penguins, who begin a best-of-five playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 1.

Crosby has collected 1,263 career points (462 goals, 801 assists) in 984 career games since Pittsburgh selected him with the top overall pick of the 2005 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media