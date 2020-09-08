Cubs claim OF Hamilton off waivers from Mets

The Chicago Cubs claimed outfielder Billy Hamilton off waivers Monday from the New York Mets, putting the speedster back in the National League Central where he spent the first six years of his career.

Hamilton is now with his third organization this season alone. He was signed by the San Francisco Giants in February but did not play with them before he was traded to the New York Mets last month.

He played 17 games with the Mets, collecting just one hit in 22 at-bats before he was placed on waivers.

Hamilton, who turns 30 on Wednesday, is a career .241 hitter with 681 hits over eight seasons, six of those with the Cincinnati Reds. He has 302 career stolen bases, including a run of at least 56 steals in four consecutive seasons (2014-17), all with the Reds. He finished second in the 2014 National League rookie-of-the-year voting.

The Cubs also added infielder Ildemaro Vargas to the active roster, while left-hander Matt Dermody was designated for assignment. The Cubs also announced they officially signed right-hander Pedro Strop to a minor league deal and assigned him to their alternate training site.

