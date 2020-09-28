Cubs send White Sox into playoffs with another loss

Kris Bryant and David Bote homered as part of a six-run second inning and Billy Hamilton added a home run and a steal of home, helping the visiting Chicago Cubs defeat the Chicago White Sox 10-8 on Sunday as the playoff-bound teams closed the regular season.

The Cubs led 10-1 entering the eighth inning, but the White Sox scored five runs in the eighth and two in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate with one out remaining. Andrew Chafin entered and struck out Nomar Mazara to end the game and earn his first save in three chances.

The Cubs (34-26), who clinched the National League Central on Saturday, finished as the No. 3 seed in the eight-team NL playoff field. Chicago will host the Miami Marlins in a best-of-three wild card round series beginning Wednesday.

The White Sox (35-25) closed the regular season with losses in eight of their last 10 games, relinquishing a three-game lead in the American League Central down the stretch to finish third in the division behind Minnesota and Cleveland. Chicago will be the No. 7 seed in the AL playoffs, visiting the Oakland Athletics in the wild-card round beginning Tuesday.

Despite resting four lineup regulars, the Cubs seized control early, sending 11 men to the plate in the second against Reynaldo Lopez (1-3) and reliever Carlos Rodon. Bryant sparked the rally with a solo home run leading off, and Bote connected for a two-run shot three batters later.

Cameron Maybin chased Lopez from the game with a two-run single, and Hamilton capped the outburst by stealing home. Lopez allowed six runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Hamilton hit his first homer of the season in the fourth.

Adam Engel hit a solo home run against Adbert Alzolay in the fifth. Engel added an RBI single in a five-run eighth that helped the White Sox draw to within 10-6.

Yasmani Grandal smacked a two-run home run against Duane Underwood Jr. in the ninth, the White Sox's AL-leading 95th homer of the season. Grandal had two hits and three RBIs, Luis Robert had three hits and an RBI and Mazara had two hits and an RBI.

Alzolay (1-1) was the winner, spacing two runs on one hit with two walks over five innings. He finished with eight strikeouts.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu went 0-for-3 with two walks and two strikeouts. Abreu finished with 60 RBIs to wind up as the AL leader for the second straight season.

Hamilton and Victor Caratini had two hits apiece while Maybin, Bryant and Bote each drove in two runs for the Cubs.

