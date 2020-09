PRIVAS, France, Sept 2 (Reuters) - France's Julian Alaphilippe has lost the Tour de France overall lead after being handed a 20-second penalty at the end of the fifth stage on Wednesday.

Alaphilippe snatched a bottle 17km from the line, but the rules state that feeding is illegal within 20km of the finish.

Briton Adam Yates is the new overall leader in the updated Tour de France rankings. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Catherine Evans)