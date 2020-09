ILE DE RE, France, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ireland's Sam Bennett put on a burst of power to win the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, a 168.5-km ride from the Ile d'Oleron to the Ile de Re.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's yellow jersey. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)