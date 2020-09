MERIBEL, France, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 170-km mountain trek from Grenoble on Wednesday.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic took second place to extend his overall lead over compatriot Tadej Pogacar, who came home third. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)