CLERMONT FERRAND, France, Sept 11 (Reuters) - No spectators will be allowed at any of the finishes of the Tour de France's stages as the race heads through regions labelled as coronavirus "red zones", organisers said on Friday.

"The system will sensibly be the same as on Paris-Nice," Yann Le Moenner, the director general of Tour owners Amaury Sport Organisation, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot Editing by Toby Davis)