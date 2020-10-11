Cycling-Guerreiro wins Giro d'Italia ninth stage, fellow Portuguese Almeida retains pink

ROCCARASO, Italy, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ruben Guerreiro became the first Portuguese rider to win on the Giro d'Italia in 31 years when he claimed the ninth stage, a 208-km mountain ride from San Salvo on Sunday.

The EF-Education First rider beat fellow breakaway rider Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos-Grenadiers) of Spain by jumping away in the last 300 metres of the final climb.

The previous Portuguese rider to win a stage on the Giro was Acacio Da Silva in 1989.

Another Portuguese, Joao Almeida, retained the overall leader's Magia Rosa despite losing time on other top contenders in the steepest, final part of the last ascent.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider crossed the line four seconds behind double Giro champion Vincenzo Nibali and 18 behind Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman.

Steven Kruijswijk of the Netherlands was the top rider who lost most ground, finishing 21 seconds adrift of Fuglsang and Kelderman, who is second overall, 30 seconds off the pace.

After Monday's rest day, Tuesday's 10th stage will be a 177-km mountain trek between Lanciano and Tortoreto. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)