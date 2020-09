COL DU GRAND COLOMBIER, France, Sept 13 (Reuters) - S lovenian Tadej Pogacar won the 15th stage of the Tour de France, a 174.5-km mountain trek from Lyon on Sunday.

His compatriot Primoz Roglic took second place to retain the overall leader's yellow jersey. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Editing by William Maclean)