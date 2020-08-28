Cycling-Tour de France teams can be excluded if two riders test positive for coronavirus - UCI

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Tour de France teams can be excluded if two riders from the same outfit test positive for the coronavirus within a seven-day period during the race, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Friday.

Exclusions, however, will not be automatic and the decision will have to be made by race organisers, the governing body said.

"In the case of two or more riders from the same team testing positive for COVID-19 within a period of seven days at a Grand Tour, the UCI will give the event organiser authorisation to announce the withdrawal of the team for health reasons, on the condition however, that the global medical assessment carried out confirm the positive cases," the UCI said in a statement. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)