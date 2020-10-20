Cycling-Two more COVID-19 positives at Giro d'Italia

Oct 20 (Reuters) - A rider from UAE Team Emirates and a staff member from Team AG2R La Mondiale have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Giro d'Italia following the latest round of tests, organisers RCS and the sport's governing UCI said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Giro was on the brink of being cancelled last week after five teams were hit by COVID-19 cases, with the Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma teams withdrawing before the 10th stage.

However, organisers said all riders and staff members tested negative later in the week before 492 tests on Oct. 18-19 yielded the two positives. The rider was not named.

The rider and staff member were referred to their team doctors, who organised isolation measures and took action concerning contact cases.

The Giro, after a rest day on Monday, continues with stage 16, a 229-km route from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli. Portuguese Joao Almeida holds a 15-second lead. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )