LAVAUR, France, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Belgian Wout van Aert won the seventh stage of the Tour de France, a 168-km ride from Millau on Friday.

Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen was second and Frenchman Bryan Coquard took third place.

Briton Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams)