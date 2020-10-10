SEARCH
Cycling-Yates out of Giro d'Italia after testing positive for COVID-19 - team

10 Oct 2020 / 15:52 H.

    GIOVINAZZO, Italy, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Briton Simon Yates has been withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for the new coronavirus, his Mitchelton-Scott team said on Saturday.

    "Yates developed very mild symptoms in the hours following yesterday's seventh stage, the team said in a statement.

    "The Mitchelton-Scott medical team immediately requested a rapid test which indicated a positive result. A second, RT-PCR, test was later taken, which has confirmed the positive result." (Reporting by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by William Mallard)

