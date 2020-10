NICOSIA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Cyprus is suspending its controversial citizenship for investment programme following multiple reports of weaknesses and abuse of the system.

Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said the suspension of the programme, in its current form, would take effect from Nov. 1, the semi-official Cyprus News Agency reported. He was speaking to journalists after an emergency session of the island's cabinet.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)