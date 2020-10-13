Cyprus parliament speaker, filmed on citizenship probe, to abstain from duties

NICOSIA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Cyprus's parliamentary speaker, filmed in an undercover video on a controversial citizenship scheme, said on Tuesday he would abstain from his duties until an investigation was completed.

Demetris Syllouris, who is the second-highest ranking official of Cyprus, made the announcement shortly after the government announced it was suspending a citizenship for investment programme - long panned by critics as open to abuse and fraught with weaknesses.

Syllouris said he would be abstaining from duties from Oct. 19.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)