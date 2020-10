PRAGUE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Czech Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also the interior minister, has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday. Hamacek, 41, is chief of the Social Democratic Party, junior partner in the ruling coalition, and is also head of the crisis committee coordinating logistical efforts to counter the pandemic. (Reporting by Robert Muller Writing by Jan Lopatka Editing by Gareth Jones)