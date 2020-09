PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Czech government will order the wearing of face masks inside buildings across the country from Thursday, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Twitter, after the daily increase in infections spiked to a record 1,164 on Tuesday.

"We agreed with experts that we will introduce the obligation to wear a face mask inside buildings in the entire Czech Republic," he said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alex Richardson)