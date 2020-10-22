Czech government to seek state of emergency extension, health minister says

PRAGUE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Czech government is likely to ask parliament to extend state of emergency powers that are currently due to run out on Nov. 3, Health Minister Roman Prymula said on Thursday.

The government on Wednesday announced the closing of most retail shops along with further restrictions to cut social contact as it battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, which have grown at one of the fastest rates in the world over the last week.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Kevin Liffey)