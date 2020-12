PRAGUE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Czech government won a 30-day extension to its state of emergency powers from parliament on Tuesday as it considers further tightening restrictions to curb a rise in coronavirus infections.

The state of emergency, which will be valid until Jan. 22, provides a legal basis for some measures such as limits on assembly or movement. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Kevin Liffey)