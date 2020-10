PRAGUE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint Jan Blatny as the new health minister on Oct. 29, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Blatny will replace Roman Prymula. Prime Minister Andrej Babis moved to sack Prymula on Friday for holding a meeting in a restaurant closed under government restrictions, which a tabloid newspaper reported. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Catherine Evans)