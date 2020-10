PRAGUE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 12,472 new cases of coronavirus for Oct. 24, its highest daily tally for a weekend day, when there are usually fewer tests, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.

The total number of cases rose to 250,797 in the country of 10.7 million, with 106 new deaths taking that total to 2,077. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans)