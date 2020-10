PRAGUE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Czech republic recorded 3,493 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily count since the global pandemic reached the country in March, data by the Health Ministry showed on Friday.

The overall number of confirmed cases grew to 74,255 in the country of 10.7 million, where 678 people have died in connection with the illness. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)