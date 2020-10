PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 8,618 on Friday, the fourth record tally in a row, Health Ministry data showed.

The total number of cases rose to 109,374 in the country of 10.7 million. The government has announced tighter anti-pandemic measures this week, while trying to avoid a lockdown. (Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)