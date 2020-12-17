Czech Republic's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 as cases climb

PRAGUE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's total death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 10,000, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

The country of 10.7 million, among the hardest hit in Europe during the second wave of the pandemic, registered 8,235 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, its largest daily tally since Nov. 11. In total, 602,404 infections have been reported since March.

The ministry reported 154 new deaths, including 48 on Wednesday and revisions to previous days that brought the total to 10,036, a level that has tripled since late October. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)