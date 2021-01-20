D.C. United GK Bill Hamid recovering from hernia surgery

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid will be sidelined approximately eight weeks following surgery Monday to repair a sports hernia, the MLS club announced Tuesday.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Alexander E. Poor at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.

"Road to recovery begins now," Hamid posted on Instagram.

Hamid, 30, has recorded 70 shutouts in 248 appearances with D.C. United since 2010. He was named the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2014.

Should Hamid not be ready for the start of the 2021 MLS season, the team has two experienced backups on the roster in Chris Seitz and Jon Kempin.

--Field Level Media