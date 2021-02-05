Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey, Minari, One Night in Miami, Trial of The Chicago 7, nominated for top Screen Actors Guild prize

LOS ANGELES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Movies "Da 5 Bloods," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "Minari," "One Night in Miami" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7," were nominated on Thursday for Hollywood's top Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards, voted on by members of the acting union, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 4.

The SAG awards are closely watched as an indicator of likely success at the Oscars because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant)