Dallas QB Prescott carted off with leg injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will reportedly have ankle surgery on Sunday night after suffering a gruesome injury against the New York Giants.

Prescott sustained the injury in the third quarter after gaining 9 yards on a called quarterback draw and getting tackled by New York safety Logan Ryan.

He immediately clutched his right lower leg. After a cast was placed on the leg, Prescott appeared to be crying as he was carted off the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While the game was in the fourth quarter, ESPN reported Prescott was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was scheduled to have surgery later Sunday.

Dallas led 24-23 at the time of the injury. Veteran Andy Dalton replaced Prescott.

Prescott completed 14 of 21 passes for 166 yards with one interception. He also caught an 11-yard touchdown pass.

The 27-year-old Prescott entered the game leading the NFL in completions (137), attempts (201) and passing yards (1,690).

--Field Level Media