Daniel Berger vaults 4 spots in U.S. Ryder Cup standings

Daniel Berger vaulted four spots to No. 8 in the United States Ryder Cup team rankings following his victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Berger also climbed two spots to No. 13 in the official world golf rankings, one shy of his career high.

In most Ryder Cup years, the top eight players receive automatic berths on the U.S. team. However, that number was reduced to six this year to give Steve Stricker more flexibility with six captain's picks.

With the top 10 players in the world rankings idle last week, there was not a lot of other significant movement in the Ryder Cup rankings. The top seven remained unchanged for the U.S.: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Reed.

Berger is followed by Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay, who returned to the top 10 with his tie for third at Pebble Beach. Tony Finau and Harris English slipped two spots to Nos. 11 and 12, followed by Matthew Wolff, Kevin Kisner and Gary Woodland.

Jordan Spieth climbed seven spots to No. 21 after playing in the final group for the second consecutive week.

Tiger Woods, who remains sidelined following his fifth back procedure, fell two spots to No. 23.

Stricker will make his selections following the 2021 Tour Championship.

Postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ryder Cup will take place in September with the U.S. playing host to Team Europe at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis.

--Field Level Media