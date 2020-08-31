SEARCH
DANISH FINANCE MINISTRY FORECASTS 2020 BUDGET DEFICIT AT 3.9% OF GDP VS MAY FORECAST OF 7.2% DEFICIT

31 Aug 2020 / 18:02 H.

