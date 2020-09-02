SEARCH
DATANG HUAYIN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS IT GETS APPROVAL TO ISSUE MEDIUM-TERM NOTES WORTH 3.0 BLN YUAN

02 Sep 2020 / 16:16 H.

