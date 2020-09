BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The death toll from attacks this week by suspected Islamist militants in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province has risen to at least 53, a local village chief said on Thursday.

"After today's search, we arrived at 53 deaths," Etienne Babawela told Reuters. (Reporting by Erikas Mwisi Kambale; Writing by Aaron Ross)