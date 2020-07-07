Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SMS Alerts
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Reviews
Fashion & Beauty
Next Gen
Zest
What2Eat
Tech Today
Going Places
The Right Read
Going Viral
Spotlight
BUZZ
Media & Marketing
True Crimes
Opinion
Another Take
Be Light
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Education News
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Automotif
Images
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
DEATHS INVOLVING COVID-19 IN ENGLAND AND WALES SURPASSED 50,000 AS OF JUNE 26 - ONS
07 Jul 2020 / 16:35 H.
DEATHS INVOLVING COVID-19 IN ENGLAND AND WALES SURPASSED 50,000 AS OF JUNE 26 - ONS
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
Close Ads X
PRIME
SOP for Parliament sitting approved: Ismail Sabri
PRIME
Mumbai opens new hospitals as India virus deaths top 20,000
PRIME
US envoy to North Korea arrives in South after Pyongyang rejects talks
PRIME
Undersea tunnel: Chow gives statement for four hours at MACC
PRIME
Govt will continue supporting efforts to revive Felda: PM Muhyiddin
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
Vietnam jails Facebook user for eight years over 'anti-state' posts
Reuters
07 Jul 2020 / 17:26
UPDATE 2-Pompeo says U.S. looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok
Reuters
07 Jul 2020 / 17:21
Hong Kong facing coronavirus community outbreak - health official
Reuters
07 Jul 2020 / 17:15
UPDATE 1-Russia detains ex-journalist, now aide to space agency chief, on treason charges
Reuters
07 Jul 2020 / 17:15
GOING VIRAL
Ahgases demand better treatment for GOT7 with protest truck
Going Viral
07 Jul 2020 / 15:08
Screenshot from Ivycher’s TikTok
Malaysian’s viral egg sandwich makes netizens drool
Going Viral
07 Jul 2020 / 14:03
Screenshot from Alyssa Dezek’s official Instagram
Preteen Youtuber Alyssa buys her dream car, mother quashes rumours
Going Viral
06 Jul 2020 / 15:43
Image from BLACKPINK’s official Facebook page
BLACKPINK AR-free live singing amazes netizens
Going Viral
06 Jul 2020 / 14:51