WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill have tested negative for coronavirus, their doctor said in a statement on Friday.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)