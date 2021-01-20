SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Democrat Wyden wants Thursday vote on Yellen as U.S. Treasury secretary

20 Jan 2021 / 04:43 H.

    WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, said he would push for a Thursday vote to confirm former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as the next Treasury secretary.

    "As we continue to deal with the worst economic crisis in a century, it's critically important that she be leading the Treasury Department as soon as possible," Wyden said in a statement on Tuesday after Yellen's confirmation hearing.

    (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast