Democrats secure control of U.S. House of Representatives - AP

11 Nov 2020 / 12:58 H.

    Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic Party secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives late on Tuesday with the Democrats winning at least 218 seats, the Associated Press https://bit.ly/32AoEhI reported.

    The Democrats could win a few more seats but their majority in the House was likely to shrink, AP said.

    They secured the majority after AP declared three winners late Tuesday; incumbents Kim Schrier in Washington, Tom O'Halleran in Arizona and Jimmy Gomez in California.

    (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

