Deshaun Watson trade odds for every NFL team

Several teams are expected to make aggressive runs at acquiring Deshaun Watson this offseason if the Houston Texans aren't able to mend fences with their disgruntled franchise quarterback.

From the New York Jets debating their future with Sam Darnold under center to the prospect of Watson joining Bill Belichick in New England, more than half the NFL will enter the offseason with legitimate questions about who will start at quarterback in Week 1. That includes a couple of teams coming off playoff seasons.

By why stop there? SportsBetting.com is offering odds for all 31 potential NFL destinations for Watson.

You can even have the Chiefs at 300/1 to join Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Deshaun Watson next team odds:

New York Jets 2/1

Miami Dolphins 3/1

Chicago Bears 4/1

Denver Broncos 5/1

Indianapolis Colts 8/1

New England Patriots 8/1

Philadelphia Eagles 10/1

Carolina Panthers 12/1

Washington Football Team 12/1

Detroit Lions 12/1

Las Vegas Raiders 12/1

New Orleans Saints 15/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 15/1

San Francisco 49ers 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 20/1

Los Angeles Rams 30/1

Minnesota Vikings 30/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 30/1

Atlanta Falcons 30/1

New York Giants 30/1

Tennessee Titans 40/1

Cleveland Browns 40/1

Los Angeles Chargers 50/1

Cincinnati Bengals 50/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50/1

Arizona Cardinals 70/1

Baltimore Ravens 70/1

Buffalo Bills 100/1

Seattle Seahawks 100/1

Green Bay Packers 200/1

Kansas City Chiefs 300/1

The Jets also have the shortest odds to land Watson at +500 by DraftKings. However, the book still expects him to stay put, with the Texans being offered at -125 as the team Watson takes his first snap for next season.

Watson is reportedly unhappy with the Texans not consulting with him before hiring new general manager Nick Caserio. His issue reportedly isn't with Caserio personally, but rather that owner Cal McNair didn't vet any of Watson's recommendations to be interviewed for the position before he learned about Caserio's hiring on social media.

Watson's issues with a lack of communication with the front office go back at least a year, when he said he wasn't told that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was going to be traded.

In four seasons with the Texans, Watson has thrown for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 1,677 yards and 17 scores.

The Texans finished 4-12 this season and missed the postseason for the second time in Watson's tenure with the team. Watson threw for a league-high and franchise record 4,823 yards to go with 33 touchdowns. He also rushed for 444 yards and three scores.

Watson was the Texans' first-round draft choice (12th overall) in 2017.

--Field Level Media