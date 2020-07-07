Detained aide to Russian space agency head worked for a NATO intelligence service -RIA cites FSB

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - An aide to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, who was detained on state treason charges, had been passing state secrets to a NATO country, the RIA news agency cited Russia's security service (FSB) as saying on Tuesday.

The FSB said Ivan Safronov was working for a NATO country intelligence service and handing over classified Russian information about military and technical cooperation and defence.

Reuters was not immediately able to estblish the identity of Safronov's legal representatives. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow)