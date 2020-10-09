Devils acquire D Murray from Blue Jackets

The New Jersey Devils acquired defenseman Ryan Murray from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Murray spent his first seven seasons with Columbus, where he tallied 110 points (15 goals, 95 assists) and 104 penalty minutes in 347 games. He also appeared in 20 playoff games with the Blue Jackets, notching one goal and two assists.

The Blue Jackets selected Murray with the No. 2 overall pick in 2012.

"Ryan is a very good player and quality person and we thank him for everything he has done as a member of our organization and wish him well in the future," Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.

Meanwhile, Devils executive vice president and general manager Tom Fitzgerald jumped at the chance to bolster his team's blue line.

"Ryan is a smart, two-way defenseman who fills a need on the left side of our top four," Fitzgerald said. "His poise, defensive acumen and transitional game will pair nicely with our current defensemen on the right side and he will play an important role for us."

--Field Level Media