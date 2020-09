PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Lamine Diack, the former head of world athletics' governing body, said they would appeal a French court's ruling on Wednesday that he was guilty of corruption in relation to a Russian doping scandal.

Diack's lawyers said the judgment was unjust and inhumane.

Diack, 87, was sentenced to four years in jail, two of which are suspended. (Reporting by Tangi Salaun; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Catherine Evans)