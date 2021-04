April 1 (Reuters) -

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

** MANILA - Philippines Foreign minister, Teodoro Locsin, visits China upon invitation by Chinese state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi. ** PARIS - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Trade Minister Franck Riester hold a press conference with WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - 0830 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds a news conference on the start of vaccination at GP practices - 0900 GMT.

VIENNA - OPEC and allies, known as OPEC+, meet to decide on oil output policy. Meetings start with the joint ministerial monitoring committee on March 31, followed by a full ministerial meeting on April 1. MOSCOW - Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov will make a working visit to Russia (To April 2). TAIPEI - Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. visits Taiwan. (To Apr. 1)

BEIJING – Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin will visit China (To April 2).

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to meet his counterpart from Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov - 1300 GMT.

MOSCOW – Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian will visit Moscow. Aivazian will attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). BEIJING – Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein to make an official visit to China (To April 2).

BUDAPEST – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italy's League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet for talks in Budapest.

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), and European Council President Charles Michel to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and proposal for an international treaty.

GENEVA - French Economy Minister Bruno Lemaire meets with WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Keynote speech of EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen at the German Symposium - 1100 GMT.

VIENNA - 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 2

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to meet foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

BEIJING – Chung Eui-yong, foreign minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK), will pay a visit to China (To April 3).

GLOBAL - World Autism Awareness Day.

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina marks 39th anniversary of start of Falklands war. GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds a news conference on the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. SOFIA - Bulgarians vote in a parliamentary election BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

** TRIPOLI - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to visit Libya.

ANKARA – The Presidents of the European Council Charles Michel and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey.

TRIPOLI - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has announced that he would visit Libya (to April 7).

GREENLAND - Greenland holds general election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

WASHINGTON DC - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass speak at the IMF / World Bank 2021 Spring meetings.

GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

WASHINGTON DC - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, FED Chairman Jerome Powell, and WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speak on the global economy at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between Russia and the United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).

GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 9 WASHINGTON D.C. - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings (to April 11). WASHINGTON - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden

SAMOA - Samoan Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 10

SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 11th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

FRANCE – 10th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab.

ABIDJAN – 10th anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war.

CHILE - Local and constitutional convention elections in Chile.

ECUADOR - Ecuador holds second round of presidential elections for 2021-2025 term. PERU - Peru holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 12

DUBLIN - EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni speaks at Irish conference - 0900 GMT.

GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14 ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Turkey. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference on the "EU Agenda to tackle organized crime (2021-2025)" and on a new "EU strategy towards the eradication of trafficking in human beings." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

BELFAST/NEW YORK – 108th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

VATICAN CITY – 94th birthday of Pope Benedict. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Apr. 17)

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

CAPE VERDE - Cape Verde holds legislative election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 11th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 95th birthday.

PARIS – 60th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on a communication on a climate change mitigation and adaptation taxonomy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on the review of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive. BRUSSELS - European Commission digital chief Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on artificial intelligence and on "A trusted and secure European e-ID." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

GLOBAL - Earth Day. PORTUGAL - Informal meeting of energy ministers - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of environment ministers. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. ALBANIA - Parliament of Albania election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 26

GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2021 (to May 2). NEW DELHI - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be visiting India. It will be his first visit abroad since the UK left the European Union. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1000 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe." - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 23rd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

LONDON – 10th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Djibouti - President election.

BENIN - Benin holds presidential elections.

CHAD - Chad holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 4 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 6

SCOTLAND (PART OF THE UNITED KINGDOM)- Scottish Parliament election. WALES - National Assembly for Wales Election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 08 PORTO, Portugal – EU-India summit. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 10

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 17 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1300 GMT

WELLINGTON - Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30)

BRUSSELS - EU Informal General Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 18

LUCERNE, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21).

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 20

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 21 PORTUGAL – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers, (To May 22). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 23

CYPRUS - Cypriot House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

CAYMAN ISLANDS - Cayman Legislative Assembly election.

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

