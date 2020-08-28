DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug. 28

Aug 28 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 ** PARIS - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets French President Emmanuel Macron.

** OSLO - Norway's Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, and Health Minister, Bernt Hoeie, hold news conference on the coronavirus situation - 1200 GMT

BAGHDAD/ AMMAN - French Defense Minister Florence Parly visits Iraq/Jordan (final day)

ROME/AMSTERDAM/OSLO/PARIS/BERLIN - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany (to September 1). HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (final day).

GENEVA - The World Trade Organization (WTO) Dispute Settlement Body holds monthly meeting - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29 PARIS - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang-Yi comes to Paris for bilateral talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian – 1600 GMT. HAGATNA - Japan Defense Minister Taro Kono and United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to meet in Guam.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 ** TALLINN - Foreign minister of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu and Finland Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto meet in Tallinn, hold joint news conference. Discussions to include the pandemic, Belarus and security issues – 0830 GMT.

PARIS - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang-Yi visit to Paris for bilateral talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The meeting comes after a week-long tour of Europe by Wang-Yi dealing with issues ranging from COVID-19 to Hong Kong and Iran. - 0800 GMT

MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 31

** LJUBLJANA - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell attend a conference in Slovenia.

SANTANDER, Spain - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, to deliver speech at online financial conference in Santander - 0800 GMT. HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and related meetings. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

** COPENHAGEN - WHO Europe chief Hans Kluge speaks at COVID-19 conference in Copenhagen - 1130 GMT

** NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 16th Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School. NUR-SULTAN - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver annual address to the nation

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

** VENICE, Italy - 2020 Venice International Film Festival (to Sept. 12). DUBLIN - Chief European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks in Dublin at the Institute of International and European Affairs think tank - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 BANGKOK – Thailand Finance Minister Predee Daochai and Deputy Prime minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow speak about the economy and stimulus plans at a business forum – 0600 GMT.

JAMAICA - Jamaican House of Representatives election. DUBLIN - EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan speaks at virtual Irish event – 1330 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for trade Phil Hogan speaks at online event on EU trade, model of 'open strategic autonomy' and the COVID-19 crisis - 0700 GMT - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

** MUNICH, Germany – 48th anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 ** INDIA/BANGLADESH – 9th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh.

BOLIVIA - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

** EGYPT - Egyptian Senate election

BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by video conference)

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

** IRAN, Islamic Republic of - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly election ** UNITED STATES – 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BERLIN – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives his annual speech on the state of the country's economy.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

** GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

** GUATEMALA – 199th anniversary of Independence.

** EL SALVADOR - 199th anniversary of Independence.

** COSTA RICA - 199th anniversary of Independence.

** HONDURAS - 199th anniversary of Independence.

** NICARAGUA - 199th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

** PARIS - OECD updates economic outlook for G20 economies. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

** VIENNA - IAEA 64th General Conference (to Sept 25). BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state.

NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 ** FALKLAND ISLANDS (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election. ** BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to September 25). ** BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 47th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

** BRUSSELS - EU Competitiveness Council (Research) meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 ** GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

** SEOUL - South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 ** BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

** TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

** NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

** SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx