DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug.31

Aug 31 (Reuters) -

MONDAY, AUGUST 31 ** PARIS - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his German counterpart Heiko Maas will speak at a seminar for French ambassadors stationed in Europe. - 0900 GMT ** ALPBACH, Austria - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Raiffeisen Bank International CEO Johann Strobl discuss how to boost the CEE economies in the wake of the coronavirus crisis (via live stream) - 0900 GMT

** NEW DELHI - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Stephen Biegun, Deputy Secretary of U.S. Department of State, along with top ministers from India including foreign minister S. Jaishankar, trade minister Piyush Goyal, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to speak at a week-long virtual event hosted by U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) (to Sep 04) ** ALPBACH, Austria - Hungarian Minister of Justice Judit Varga, German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth and Austrian Minister for the EU and Constitution Karoline Edtstadler discuss EU integration (via live stream) - 1700 GMT

** MOSCOW - Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, accompanied by an interagency delegation will meet in Moscow to discuss regional developments, in particular Libya and Syria, with Russian counterparts (to Sept. 1)

ROME/AMSTERDAM/OSLO/PARIS/BERLIN - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany (to September 1). LJUBLJANA - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell attend a conference in Slovenia.

SANTANDER, Spain - Spain's economy minister, Nadia Calvino, to deliver speech at online financial conference in Santander - 0800 GMT. HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and related meetings. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

** TAIPEI - Milos Vystrcil, president of the Senate of the Czech Republic, delivers a speech at the main chamber of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. - 0100 GMT

COPENHAGEN - WHO Europe chief Hans Kluge speaks at COVID-19 conference in Copenhagen - 1130 GMT

NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 16th Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School. NUR-SULTAN - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver annual address to the nation

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

VENICE, Italy - 2020 Venice International Film Festival (to Sept. 12). DUBLIN - Chief European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks in Dublin at the Institute of International and European Affairs think tank - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 ** DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed al Jadaan will speak at an online forum organized by Euromoney to discuss Saudi Arabia's economic outlook for this year and next.

** FRANKFURT - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks at a banking congress in Frankfurt. - 0715 GMT

** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a virtual keynote at Brussels-based Bruegel think tank. - 1000 GMT

BANGKOK – Thailand Finance Minister Predee Daochai and Deputy Prime minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow speak about the economy and stimulus plans at a business forum – 0600 GMT.

JAMAICA - Jamaican House of Representatives election. DUBLIN - EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan speaks at virtual Irish event – 1330 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

MUNICH, Germany – 48th anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 INDIA/BANGLADESH – 9th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh.

BOLIVIA - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

** LITHUANIA - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen will visit Lithuania.

EGYPT - Egyptian Senate election

BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by video conference)

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

IRAN, Islamic Republic of - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly election UNITED STATES – 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BERLIN – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives his annual speech on the state of the country's economy.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

GUATEMALA – 199th anniversary of Independence.

EL SALVADOR - 199th anniversary of Independence.

COSTA RICA - 199th anniversary of Independence.

HONDURAS - 199th anniversary of Independence.

NICARAGUA - 199th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

PARIS - OECD updates economic outlook for G20 economies. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

VIENNA - IAEA 64th General Conference (to Sept 25). BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state.

NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 FALKLAND ISLANDS (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to September 25). BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 47th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

BRUSSELS - EU Competitiveness Council (Research) meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election.

