DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 01

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, DEC. 1 ** BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel holds virtual meetings with member states in preparations for December EU summit.

** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas holds a virtual news conference after attending videoconferences with his counterparts from NATO countries and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). - 1030 GMT

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the Elysee Palace in Paris - 1200 GMT

** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a virtual news conference after a discussion with his EU counterparts on the banking union, the latest EU Commission's economic forecast, debt relief measures and taxation. - 1300 GMT

** OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to reporters about the second wave of coronavirus and his government's fall fiscal update, which promised C$100 billion in new stimulus spending. - 1630 GMT

** BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel meets with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa - 1700 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet his counterpart from Urguay Francisco Bustillo. - 1400 GMT

BERLIN - German economy minister delivers a speech at digital summit event - 0820 GMT. PARIS - OECD secretary general Angel Gurria and chief economist Laurence Boone present the global economic outlook, updating its forecasts for major economies and member countries, in the frame of the coronavirus crisis. - 1000 GMT BERLIN - Ursula von der Leyen, chief of the European Union's administrative body, holds a keynote speech at a German digital summit. - 1000 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a virtual summit on digital transformation. - 1225 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU health ministers, pharma industry executives speak at European conference - 0800 GMT.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses the military alliance's foreign ministers - 1300 GMT.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives news conference following his meeting with the military alliance's foreign ministers - 1630 GMT.

VIENNA - The 12th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers hold two days of video conference talks. (To Dec. 02) BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU-ASEAN Foreign Ministers.

TOKYO - Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at Nikkei-hosted seminar on making Japan a global financial hub - 2330 GMT.

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a business seminar on the topic of 'Thailand 2021: New game, New normal". - 0130 GMT

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Health Ministers.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova presents the European democracy action plan, a new strategy for the implementation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and a communication on the digitalization of the justice systems. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

** BRUSSELS - EU commissioner for energy Kadri Simson speaks at an event on the EU's plans to rapidly slash greenhouse gas emissions in its energy sector. - 0755 GMT

NEW YORK CITY, United States - United Nations General Assembly members hold special two-day session dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic.

MANILA - WHO virtual news conference on coronavirus in the Western Pacific region - 0230 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 04)

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

Kuwait - National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

** MOSCOW – Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Turdumamatovich Mamytov to visit Moscow as part of parliamentary cooperation (To Dec 07).

Venezuela - National Assembly election. Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 7

GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

Liberia - Senate election. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the bloc's sustainability requirements for batteries in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

BRUSSELS – Euro Summit. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 14

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Energy Ministers.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol's mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

NIGER - Niger holds presidential and legislative elections CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

UGANDA - Uganda to hold presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

