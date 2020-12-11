DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

** TUNIS/MAPUTO/CAPE TOWN/PORT LOUIS - Japan's minister of foreign affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi, will be visiting Tunisia, Mozambique, South Africa and Mauritius. ** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, together with leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union – 0900 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney speak to reporters in Berlin ahead of their talks expected to focus on Brexit – 1330 GMT. ** OSLO - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the World Food Programme's Executive Director David Beasley, take part in a digital forum organized by the Norwegian Nobel Institute, focused on international cooperation after COVID-19 – 1400 GMT. HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (Final day)

HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (Final day)

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.(Final day) PARIS - Mayors from 1,000 cities around the world, led by Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, hold a video conference to reaffirm their commitment to the Paris climate accord and discuss the role of cities in achieving goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 – 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel hold a news conference. BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels – 0800 GMT. SANTIAGO – President of Chile Sebastian Pinera, Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Peru's Francisco Sagasti and Colombia's Iván Duque Márquez meet remotely at the culmination of the trade bloc summit. BRUSSELS – Euro Summit. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

LONDON - The United Nations and Britain will host an online climate summit – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 14

** BRUSSELS - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gives news conference at the EU energy ministers video conference in Brussels – 1230 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Moscow – 0900 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Energy ministers from the 27 EU countries hold a videoconference to discuss the integration of Europe's energy system, as well as safety issues concerning the Ostravets nuclear power plant in Belarus. BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Energy Ministers.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

** BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will visit the European Commission in Brussels, for a discussion with the members of the College of Commissioners and ahead of the meeting, the Secretary General and the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, will give press statements – 1150 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. NEW DELHI – Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali is visiting India to participate in the Sixth Meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission (To Dec 16).

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol's mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

** BRUSSELS - Video conference of the Eurogroup.

** HAVANA - Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel addresses a speech at the last National Assembly session of the year. GENEVA - The two-day meeting of the WTO's top decision-making body opens in Geneva with fisheries subsidies and IP waivers for COVID-19 drugs and its annual budget expected to be on the agenda. (To Dec. 17) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin gives annual news conference which was partially moved online due to the pandemic. MANILA - World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai provides update on COVID-19 in the region of 37 territories, from Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines to Japan, China and South Korea – 0230 GMT. BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

BERLIN - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN – 0800 GMT. BERLIN - President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who delivered a speech at Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN – 1130 GMT. DUBLIN - Portugal's foreign minister, Augusto Santos, Silva speaks at Irish webinar – 1300 GMT. GENEVA - The WTO's dispute settlement body which decides on trade disputes between member countries will meet for the last time this year. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

NIGER - Niger holds presidential and National Assembly elections CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24

Portugal - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx