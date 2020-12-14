DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) -

MONDAY, DEC. 14

** SARAJEVO - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pays a visit to Bosnia, where he will first meet Serb officials and then the country's presidency (to Dec 15). ** SINGAPORE - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is scheduled to give a national address on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore - 0900 GMT. ** PARIS - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends OECD 60th anniversary conference Paris - 0900 GMT. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron marks the 60th anniversary of the signing of the convention of the OECD with a keynote speech - 0930 GMT. ** BUDAPEST - Online press conference by Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga and State Debt Agency AKK head Zoltan Kurali about 2021 budget financing plans - 1300 GMT. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Elysee presidential palace as part of events marking the 60th anniversary of the signing of the OECD convention - 1300 GMT. ** MADRID - Spanish health minister Salvador Illa at meeting about vaccination programme - 1700 GMT. ** AMSTERDAM - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks to the nation as COVID-19 cases spike - 1800 GMT. ** BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier addresses nation as Christmas lockdown confirmed - 0900 GMT. ** ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting, with topics on the agenda likely to include the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and relations with the European Union and United States - 1200 GMT. ** JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic - 1800 GMT. ** NEW DELHI - UK Secretary of State for Foreign Dominic Raab is on a four-day visit to India (to Dec. 17) BRUSSELS - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gives news conference at the EU energy ministers video conference in Brussels – 1230 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Moscow – 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Energy ministers from the 27 EU countries hold a videoconference to discuss the integration of Europe's energy system, as well as safety issues concerning the Ostravets nuclear power plant in Belarus. BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Energy Ministers.

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at the Handelsblatt 2020 Digital Industry Summit - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will visit the European Commission in Brussels, for a discussion with the members of the College of Commissioners and ahead of the meeting, the Secretary General and the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, will give press statements – 1150 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. NEW DELHI – Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali is visiting India to participate in the Sixth Meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission (To Dec 16).

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol's mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

** BRUSSELS - Representatives from the European Commission and European Council speak to EU lawmakers on the EU strategy on COVID-19 vaccination - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of the Eurogroup.

HAVANA - Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel addresses a speech at the last National Assembly session of the year. GENEVA - The two-day meeting of the WTO's top decision-making body opens in Geneva with fisheries subsidies and IP waivers for COVID-19 drugs and its annual budget expected to be on the agenda. (To Dec. 17) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

** MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino participates in the presentation of Cepyme yearbook - 1500 GMT. ** MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino closes IT award ceremony organized by the telecommunications engineers association - 1800 GMT.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin gives annual news conference which was partially moved online due to the pandemic. MANILA - World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai provides update on COVID-19 in the region of 37 territories, from Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines to Japan, China and South Korea – 0230 GMT. BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

BERLIN - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN – 0800 GMT. BERLIN - President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who delivered a speech at Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN – 1130 GMT. DUBLIN - Portugal's foreign minister, Augusto Santos, Silva speaks at Irish webinar – 1300 GMT. GENEVA - The WTO's dispute settlement body which decides on trade disputes between member countries will meet for the last time this year. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

NIGER - Niger holds presidential and National Assembly elections. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 11

** MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT. WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

** ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ** ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 ** EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

