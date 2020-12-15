DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) -

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

** NEW DELHI - Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and environment minister Prakash Javdekar to bolster trade and bilateral ties between the two nations. ** WELLINGTON - New Zealand's new Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta talks about relations with China and hosting APEC - 0100 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Montenegro's Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic meets EU Council President Charles Michel - 0845 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and top officials, including public health agency head Lothar Wieler, brief journalists on the coronavirus pandemic in Germany - 1030 GMT. ** BELGRADE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Serbia - 1530 GMT. NEW DELHI - UK Secretary of State for Foreign Dominic Raab is on a four-day visit to India (to Dec. 17)

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at the Handelsblatt 2020 Digital Industry Summit - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will visit the European Commission in Brussels, for a discussion with the members of the College of Commissioners and ahead of the meeting, the Secretary General and the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, will give press statements – 1150 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. NEW DELHI – Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali is visiting India to participate in the Sixth Meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission (To Dec 16).

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol's mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

** NEW DELHI - Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab travels to India's tech capital Bengaluru to meet state chief B.S. Yediyurappa as part of his visit aimed at boosting ties between the two nations. ** GENEVA - The two-day meeting of the WTO's top decision-making body opens in Geneva with IP waivers for COVID-19 drugs and a World Food Programme proposal on food restrictions as well as the institution's annual budget expected to be on the agenda (to Dec. 17). ** TIRANA - The Acting President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani will pay a three-day official visit to Albania (to Dec. 18).

BRUSSELS - Representatives from the European Commission and European Council speak to EU lawmakers on the EU strategy on COVID-19 vaccination - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of the Eurogroup.

HAVANA - Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel addresses a speech at the last National Assembly session of the year. GENEVA - The two-day meeting of the WTO's top decision-making body opens in Geneva with fisheries subsidies and IP waivers for COVID-19 drugs and its annual budget expected to be on the agenda. (To Dec. 17) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino participates in the presentation of Cepyme yearbook - 1500 GMT. MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino closes IT award ceremony organized by the telecommunications engineers association - 1800 GMT.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin gives annual news conference which was partially moved online due to the pandemic. MANILA - World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai provides update on COVID-19 in the region of 37 territories, from Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines to Japan, China and South Korea – 0230 GMT. BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

** GENEVA - WTO dispute settlement body to meet - 0900 GMT.

BERLIN - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN – 0800 GMT. BERLIN - President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who delivered a speech at Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN – 1130 GMT. DUBLIN - Portugal's foreign minister, Augusto Santos, Silva speaks at Irish webinar – 1300 GMT. GENEVA - The WTO's dispute settlement body which decides on trade disputes between member countries will meet for the last time this year.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 22

** BEIRUT - French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Lebanon for two days (to Dec. 23)

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

NIGER - Niger holds presidential and National Assembly elections. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 11

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT.

HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

