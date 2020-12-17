DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

** ANKARA - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi travels to Ankara among a high-level delegation to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. ** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the presidential palace - 1100 GMT. ** DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks in Dublin - 1330 GMT. ** TRIPOLI - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte flies to the Libyan city of Benghazi to secure the release of 18 sailors who were seized by Libyan patrol boats in September while fishing in the Mediterranean. ** LUSAKA - Zambia President Edgar Lungu will on Thursday unveil an economic recovery plan - 0700 GMT. ** RIYADH - The Saudi health minister, Tawfig Al Rabiah is administered the vaccine, as he talks about plans for a nation-wide vaccination campaign. ** ABU DHABI - Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi kicked off a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday for talks on bilateral matters (to Dec. 18) NEW DELHI - UK Secretary of State for Foreign Dominic Raab is on a four-day visit to India (final day)

GENEVA - The two-day meeting of the WTO's top decision-making body opens in Geneva with IP waivers for COVID-19 drugs and a World Food Programme proposal on food restrictions as well as the institution's annual budget expected to be on the agenda (final day). TIRANA - The Acting President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani will pay a three-day official visit to Albania (to Dec. 18).

GENEVA - The two-day meeting of the WTO's top decision-making body opens in Geneva with fisheries subsidies and IP waivers for COVID-19 drugs and its annual budget expected to be on the agenda. (final day)

BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith gives an opening speech for the event "Money Expo Year-end 2020" - 0200 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al Mekdad in Moscow - 0900 GMT. BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hold a joint news conference after meeting in Berlin - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU-Armenia Partnership Council, the meeting will be chaired by Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and attended by Oliver Varhelyi, the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement. BRUSSELS - The informal video conference of members of the Stabilisation and Association Council (SA Council) will review the state of EU-Serbia bilateral relations.

MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino participates in the presentation of Cepyme yearbook - 1500 GMT. MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino closes IT award ceremony organized by the telecommunications engineers association - 1800 GMT.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin gives annual news conference which was partially moved online due to the pandemic. MANILA - World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai provides update on COVID-19 in the region of 37 territories, from Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines to Japan, China and South Korea – 0230 GMT. BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

MOSCOW - Online gas forum attended by a number of energy officials including Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and his deputy Pavel Sorokin. BRUSSELS - Belgium's government holds a news conference after a government meeting on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who delivered a speech at Germany´s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council, the meeting will be chaired by Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and attended by Oliver Varhelyi, the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement.

GENEVA - WTO dispute settlement body to meet - 0900 GMT.

BERLIN - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech at Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN – 0800 GMT. BERLIN - President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who delivered a speech at Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN – 1130 GMT. DUBLIN - Portugal's foreign minister, Augusto Santos, Silva speaks at Irish webinar – 1300 GMT. GENEVA - The WTO's dispute settlement body which decides on trade disputes between member countries will meet for the last time this year.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

NIGER - Niger holds presidential and National Assembly elections. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 11

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT.

HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

