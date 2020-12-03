SEARCH
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 3

03 Dec 2020 / 20:19 H.

    Dec 3 (Reuters) -

    ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

    THURSDAY, DEC. 3

    ** LONDON - OPEC+ resumes talks on 2021 oil policy amid disagreements.

    ** LISBON - Portugal's Finance Minister Joao Leao meets French counterpart Bruno Le Maire- 1400 GMT.

    ** BRUSSELS - NATO secretary general and "wise persons group" speak about new report on alliance's future – 1430 GMT.

    ** PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex holds a news conference on COVID-19 strategy - 1830 GMT.

    BRUSSELS - EU commissioner for energy Kadri Simson speaks at an event on the EU's plans to rapidly slash greenhouse gas emissions in its energy sector. - 0755 GMT

    NEW YORK CITY, United States - United Nations General Assembly members hold special two-day session dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic.

    MANILA - WHO virtual news conference on coronavirus in the Western Pacific region - 0230 GMT.

    BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 04)

    - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DEC. 4

    ** OSLO, Norway - Norway's Health Minister Bent Hoeie holds a press conference on the theme of COVID-19 vaccinations - 1030 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

    SATURDAY, DEC. 5 ** ALGIERS - Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di-Maio visits Algeria (to Dec. 6)

    Kuwait - National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

    SUNDAY, DEC. 6

    MOSCOW – Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Turdumamatovich Mamytov to visit Moscow as part of parliamentary cooperation (To Dec 07).

    Venezuela - National Assembly election. Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

    - - - - - - - - -

    MONDAY, DEC. 7

    GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections

    BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

    TUESDAY, DEC. 8

    Liberia - Senate election. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

    WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

    ** PRAGUE - Polish President Andrzej Duda visits Prague for talks with his Czech counterpart Milos Zeman.

    BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the bloc's sustainability requirements for batteries in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

    HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11)

    BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

    - - - - - - - - -

    THURSDAY, DEC. 10 ** BAKU – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan.

    BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - -

    FRIDAY, DEC. 11

    BRUSSELS – Euro Summit. - - - - - - - - -

    MONDAY, DEC. 14

    BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting.

    BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Energy Ministers.

    - - - - - - - - -

    TUESDAY, DEC. 15

    NEW DELHI – Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali is visiting India to participate in the Sixth Meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission (To Dec 16).

    BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol's mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.

    - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

    - - - - - - - - -

    THURSDAY, DEC. 17

    BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

    - - - - - - - - -

    SUNDAY, DEC. 27

    NIGER - Niger holds presidential and National Assembly elections CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

    THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election. - - - - - - - - -

    FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

    MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

    SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

    Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

    MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

    TUESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

    - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

    BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24

    Portugal - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

    MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

