TUESDAY, DEC. 8 ** MUNICH, Germany - Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder holds a speech to announce measures for a state of emergency, followed by questions and answers from members of parliament - 1300 GMT.

** PARIS - French prime minister Jean Castex welcomes Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at Matignon Palace – 1100 GMT. ** KHARTOUM - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud visits Sudan. ** ANKARA - Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Çavusoglu hold news conference in Ankara – 0700 GMT. ** ISTANBUL, Turkey - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Hungary's Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto – 1030 GMT. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Elysee presidential palace as part of Sisi's two-day official France visit. (Final day) AMMAN - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikos Dendias is to visit Amman to participate in the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Jordan. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks on budget at the lower house of parliament (Bundestag) – 0900 GMT. Liberia - Senate election. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

** TEHRAN - Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will make an official visit to Tehran. ** INDONESIA - Indonesians to vote in governors and mayors in local elections amid pandemic. ** NAIROBI - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to start a two-day visit to Kenya. (To Dec. 10) BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses parliament, the Bundestag, on her government's 2021 budget – 0800 GMT. HANOI - Defence ministers from the 10-member Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN meet virtually. PRAGUE - Polish President Andrzej Duda visits Prague for talks with his Czech counterpart Milos Zeman.

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the bloc's sustainability requirements for batteries in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 10 GENEVA - WTO members to meet to discuss a proposal by South Africa and India to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines during the pandemic. HANOI - Defence ministers from the 10-member Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN meet virtually with counterparts of partner countries that include major powers the United States, China, India, Russia, Australia and Japan. BAKU – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan.

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DEC. 11 ** BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels – 0800 GMT. SANTIAGO - Presidents of Chile, Mexico, Peru and Colombia meet remotely for a presidents' summit to culminate this trade bloc summit. BRUSSELS – Euro Summit. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 14

BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Energy Ministers.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. NEW DELHI – Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali is visiting India to participate in the Sixth Meeting of Nepal-India Joint Commission (To Dec 16).

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol's mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

GENEVA - The two-day meeting of the WTO's top decision-making body opens in Geneva with fisheries subsidies and IP waivers for COVID-19 drugs and its annual budget expected to be on the agenda. (To Dec. 17) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

** MANILA - World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai provides update on COVID-19 in the region of 37 territories, from Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines to Japan, China and South Korea – 0230 GMT. BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

** GENEVA - The WTO's dispute settlement body which decides on trade disputes between member countries will meet for the last time this year. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

NIGER - Niger holds presidential and National Assembly elections CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24

Portugal - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

